Bagnasco also painted a mural of Diego Maradona in Naples, as well as in Miami and other places. Maradona also won a World Cup with Argentina wearing the number 10 shirt. “Messi is the best player in the world right now,” said Bagnasco of the player who has decided to move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. “Today the whole world is an Argentina fan thanks to Messi.”

Helidon Haliti, a painter who is also MuralFest’s main organizer, said Bagnasco had submitted other works for the competition. When asked who was his hero, who could be the main theme of MuralFest 2023, he immediately replied “Messi”. “That mural will mark a very interesting moment because he (Messi) was the winner of the World Cup last year and this time he will make us winners,” Haliti said. “I’m sure.”

Tirana is the European City of Sport 2023 and has organized and planned many continental sporting activities. The Mural Fest 2023 is an event that brings international artists to the Albanian capital to decorate the walls with their works. See also Video Milan, Pioli and the minutes of the new signings: what happened to them? - Video Gazzetta.it

June 8, 2023 (change June 8, 2023 | 7:16 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Tirana #Messis #smile #dormitory #medical #students #gigantic #mural