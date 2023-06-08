Once again having fun and competing for the podium in France, where he fought against Jorge Martin until his crash in the final, Marc Marquez explained his moment of form on the eve of Mugello: “A year ago, my body was here and my mind in the USA in view of the umpteenth operation on my arm, now I’m in a good moment of condition and in France the limit was more my condition because I was tired also from the compartment syndrome, rather than the bike – says Marc -. risks in France, but I felt the limit, while in the past I crashed because I didn’t feel it and at Le Mans it was above all a matter of forcing too much on the front and with these bikes, if you make the slightest mistake, you pay for it”.