The Spaniard: “I feel physically fit and fast: I’m totally committed to Honda and I have a contract with them until 2024, but I’m pursuing a winning project to fight for the world championship, regardless of colors and names”
– shoe shop (florence)
Once again having fun and competing for the podium in France, where he fought against Jorge Martin until his crash in the final, Marc Marquez explained his moment of form on the eve of Mugello: “A year ago, my body was here and my mind in the USA in view of the umpteenth operation on my arm, now I’m in a good moment of condition and in France the limit was more my condition because I was tired also from the compartment syndrome, rather than the bike – says Marc -. risks in France, but I felt the limit, while in the past I crashed because I didn’t feel it and at Le Mans it was above all a matter of forcing too much on the front and with these bikes, if you make the slightest mistake, you pay for it”.
2025, plan a and b
—
Marc therefore feels at his best and ready to fight for the win. His obsession. Now and for the future. They show him a video in which Jorge Lorenzo is seen who hypothesized him in Ducati, from 2025 onwards. “Jorge was a great rider, but I don’t know if he’ll be good at forecasting either – laughed Marc -. I have a contract for Honda for 2024, my commitment to them is total and they are my plan A. But I also have a plan B, because I want a winning project regardless of the brand, colors and name. I fixed my arm because I feel fast and now that I’m physically fit I want to be able to fight for the World Cup…”. The message is clear, let’s see who will be able to get it.
Watch all MotoGP™ in live streaming only on NOW. Activate your Sport Pass now and also enjoy Formula 1®, European cups, tennis, basketball and all Sky sports in live streaming.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Marc #Marquez #future #Honda #plan #B..
Leave a Reply