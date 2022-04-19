US President Joe Biden’s wife Jill suggested to her husband that he should wave to the Americans after the end of the congratulatory speech. A video of the moment has gone viral on the internet.

The footage shows that after the end of his congratulatory speech dedicated to Catholic Easter, Joe Biden was about to leave the podium when his wife reminded him to wave to the audience, after which the US President began to wave his hands.

According to the channel “360”, Jill Biden did not take into account that the microphone next to them was turned on. As a result, her words “Masha, masha” were heard by viewers of American television, writes life.ru.

In 2022, Easter falls on April 17th. According to the channel “Star”, Biden took part in the traditional White House event that day. The president and first lady congratulated Americans, watched eggs roll on the Capitol lawn, and read a children’s book aloud, with Biden complaining that his staff wouldn’t let him read at all.

Also on this day, Biden was frightened by the Easter bunny Bunny, who came out to greet the American leader. In a video that appeared on the Web, a man in a plush bunny suit approached Biden. The head of the White House at that time spoke with reporters.

As the rabbit approached, the American president opened his mouth in surprise and hurried away.

Biden quite often allows reservations and does awkward things. On April 15, the embarrassment occurred at the end of Biden’s next speech. The American leader, having finished his speech, extended his hand for a handshake, but he was alone on stage. After this awkward gesture, he hesitated and could not immediately find his way off the stage.

On April 13, Biden also got into an awkward situation in front of the public. A bird shits on the president during a speech in Iowa. Noticing the dirt on his suit, he preferred to pretend that nothing had happened.

During the same speech, Biden confused Ukraine with China when he talked about the food crisis, and ranked China among the wheat producers.

On April 6, former White House physician and Republican Rep. Ronnie Jackson said that Biden’s cognitive abilities had deteriorated to the point of representing a “national security issue.” In particular, he pointed to the tendency of the head of the White House to slowness in speech and reservations.