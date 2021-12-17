Milinkovic-Savic first choice in midfield, and watch out for Alexis Sanchez in front. All the suggestions for the fantasy coaches, ready for the next round of Serie A

The penultimate round of 2021 begins today with the Lazio – Genoa match scheduled at 18.30. This is followed by the classic Salernitana – Inter, with a day that includes two big matches with the challenges Atalanta – Rome and Milan – Naples. Let’s go see who can be punchy this round.

Lazio and Inter blockade – Let’s start immediately with the defensive blocks of the two “bigs” who will play the two advances today, namely Lazio and Inter. The biancocelesti did not shine at all, especially in the defensive phase, but with Strakosha between the posts (4 credits) the trend seems to have changed slightly. Genoa is a team that scores with many difficulties and, therefore, for Acerbi (16 credits) it can be a quieter day than usual. Trust also in Marusic (8 credits): the Montenegrin must be forgiven for a championship, so far, played in a lackluster way. The Nerazzurri leaders appear in Salerno in a match that does not seem to present pitfalls due to the extra-football problems that are upsetting the future of Salernitana and the many absences in the ranks of the grenades. Handanovic (23 credits), therefore, is our first choice on goal. Also Bastoni (16 credits) and Dumfries (19 credits) deserve a starting jersey in your fantasy line-up: the former is having a great performance and he only needs the goal to crown this first phase of the season; the Dutch side has unlocked and, with its insertions, can hurt the bell rear. Two other options to be included on this day are Audero (12 credits) and Colley (11 credits), goalkeeper and defender of Sampdoria. The Sampdoria play host to Venezia who, away from home, have no fire numbers under the offensive potential.

Median with bonus – After the forced rest period, due to expulsion against Sampdoria, Milinkovic-Savic (33 credits) is available again and is our first option in midfield. His physicality, combined with the Serbian’s great tactical acumen, can be the key to a match not to be missed for the Biancocelesti. We recommend, for this day, a compatriot of the Lazio midfielder: Sasa Lukic (17 credits) took the reins of the grenade midfielder combining technique but also a lot of personality. Equipped with a decent shot from distance, he could return to scoring after more than three months. Finally, a player who has not yet found the goal this season is Marcelo Brozovic (20 credits), the brain of Inter. The Nerazzurri are the goal cooperative: fifteen of them have found at least one goal this season. Watch out, therefore, to the Croatian director who, against the grenade, could unlock in the league.

All about the attack – We continue to focus on the Lazio block. Zaccagni (20 credits) has recently shown that he can be a factor in Sarri’s training (two assists and a goal in the last two games). Much will depend on the absence of Immobile: if the attacker were to raise the white flag, the former Verona would find space from the first minute. Together with him we also see Joao Pedro (35 credits) and Ilicic (25 credits) well. The first is the symbol of Cagliari that must get back in the standings and try to run as best as possible at the end of the first round. There are nine goals for the player who finished in blue orbit. The Slovenian of Atalanta, on the other hand, could find the right habitat against Mourinho’s Roma to explode his left-handed and replenish the tally of goals and assists. Against closed defenses, Ilicic manages to create numerical superiority with his skills. Another starting chance is looming for Alexis Sanchez (22 credits) who, usually, in this type of races, is always present. The defense of Salernitana could suffer not a little from the verve of the Chilean who, apart from market rumors, wants to remain in the Nerazzurri. Atalanta – Rome will be the match between Zapata (42 credits) and Abraham (27 credits). A match in which both can go on the net: between the two we want to give confidence to the Englishman who, while hitting poles on poles, helps his team a lot and deserves, perhaps, a greater fate by scoring important goals for the Giallorossi. Finally, we wrap up our long string of tips with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (39 credits). The Swedish striker will be involved in the big match against Napoli in a challenge dominated by the many absences on both sides. The Swede has the weight of the Rossoneri offensive department and in Udine he saved the Devil with a pearl when the time was almost up. He can show his charisma in important matches such as the one against the Azzurri.

December 17, 2021 (change December 17, 2021 | 14:39)

