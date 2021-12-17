The US has read Russia’s proposals, but will not consult on security in Europe in the absence of partners from the European Union (EU). This is how the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki reacted to the publication of the draft agreements on guarantees in the field of security. TASS…

“We will not compromise the key principles on which European security is based,” the politician stressed. She clarified that these principles include the right of sovereign states to independently determine their future and foreign policy without outside interference.