Leon, Guanajuato.- This Christmas, many girls and boys received pets as Christmas gifts, they must be taken care of so that they can give care and dignified treatment to pets.

If an infant family member received this gift you have to instill in the little ones that a dog, cat or any pet is not a toybut a living being, a partner and a great responsibility.

SIt must be ensured that the little ones will comply with the new duties and obligations. In the event that children are young and cannot abide by these rules, it is important that certain rules be followed:

The first thing that there must be is a responsible adult who takes care of the animal, both economically, health and emotionally.

Children must learn to take responsibility for the animal. Ideally, they have certain tasks assigned to take care of the animal in the company of an adult, so that both work to increase responsibility.

Examples of activities that adults can do in the company of the little ones and the pet are walking the animals together, helping with food, etc. If the parents do not have time to take care of the pet and do not agree, it is not a good idea to give a pet to a child.

It is also important to think about the emotional stability of the pet, for example, for dogs, moving to a new home can be stressful. Therefore, patience and training are required to cope with it.

We recommend you read:

The best advice for caring for pets that woke up is provide them with adequate food, be aware of their health and create affective bonds.

Make new pets feel the warmth of home because for them coming to the family is also a new experience, They may experience fear and fear, but without being embraced with love and cared for responsibly, they can be the best Christmas gift for a lifetime.