Economy, a more complicated 2023 than expected

Economic forecasts have always been the hardest to get right. It is the same for 2023. But the mix of inflation, rate hikes, weakness of the Chinese economy and rapidly evolving geopolitics have, according to international analysts, a 60% of becoming a recession. A recession which, for some less pessimistic experts, may not even happen or may not occur in a non-devastating way. 2022 should have been the year of recovery after the pandemic. Instead, it has become the year of war, of inflation, of uncontrolled prices of energy and raw materials, of extreme climatic events. And it was also the year in which the central banks, to attack inflation, canceled the zero cost of money. The most common opinion among economic analysts is that 2022 was a difficult year and 2023 will be even more so. The frequently asked question by many is whether, in the coming year, central banks will be able to reduce inflation, but not to the agreed 2% but to more acceptable levels without causing a recession.

Economy, lasting double-digit inflation

After insisting for months that inflation was only “passing through” (as repeated by Joe Biden himself), the central banks, given the high prices, reacted with rate hikes not seen for 40 years. The cost of money has grown. In the United States, it went from 0.25% in March to 4.5%. In Europe from 0% to 2.5% between July and December. It is easy to hope that the upward trend of banking institutions will continue until inflation approaches 2%. In the United States the curve has begun to cool off but in Europe many countries (Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom and Italy) still see it in double digits. Many other experts, on the other hand, are convinced that rates will drop in the coming months due to the cooling of energy and food prices. But the development of this whole scenario is still dependent on the war in Ukraine. Without forgetting the “delayed” effects of support policies in Europe, such as German aid worth 200 billion and most of the Next Generation funds.

Economy, many factors keep inflation “alive”

Same thing is happening in the US. Stimuli for families, unemployment benefits, citizens’ savings have grown, according to Bloomberg, from a trillion dollars before Covid to 4.7 trillion in the second quarter of this year. But other factors could also keep inflation alive: wage increases, the fragmentation of the global economy and climate change. Several recorded production declines during the year caused a drop in GDP in the eurozone and a notable slowdown in the US. Among the most recent positive data is the Chinese decision to end the zero Covid policy, even if the infections don’t seem to end. Until now, the most developed economies have held up, albeit with difficulty. But rising financing costs and the general decline in disposable income are a clear drag. Fewer corporate profits, less investment are other facts that help predict a next recession, even if not a heavy one. Fitch confirmed that for the US and the euro area, every percentage point increase in interest rates reduces GDP by half a point. The ECB has already raised rates by 2.5 percentage points and the Federal Reserve by 4.25 points. Forecasts differ, according to the different analytical agencies, but indicate that the recession in the United States could be around -0.5%, while in Europe and the United Kingdom between -1.5% and -2%.

Economy, no recession in China, but slower growth

No recession in China, according to most analysts, but growth contained at mid-2021 levels by 2023. Slow growth in the first half and then a rebound. The real news is that, according to the majority of experts, China for the next thirty years will not overtake the US as the leading economic power. The less optimistic analysts are betting on a world GDP of 2.2% in 2023. Others only 1.2% in the next year. The two “special observers” countries in the coming year will be Italy, with its “monster” debt of 150%, and Brazil, with the new government. Other concerns, more of a political nature, assess the US situation as delicate with the House of Representatives now in Republican hands which could foment populist impulses and changes in the Middle East, with China as a new player together with Saudi Arabia After what happened in the last years there are no limits to what you can imagine will happen in 2023. The World Trade Organization (WTO) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) predict that the strength shown by world trade this year will slow down in 2023. Trade will grow by 1%, after the 3.5% forecast for this year. However, the most important changes are related to the war in Ukraine. Without Europe, Russia is offering gas to India and China. The latter, according to S&P, will buy over 25% of Russian exports, compared to 12% in 2018. And then Turkey, Belarus, Kazakhstan and South Korea. In short, in 2023 we could enter a world economically and politically very different from what it was before the pandemic. Better or worse can only be seen in the medium term.

