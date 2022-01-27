From now on, Belgian passports are secured with the help of well-known comic book heroes such as Tintin, Suske en Wiske, Lucky Luke and De Smurfen. For example, Tintin’s iconic red and white rocket has been incorporated into the passport and less popular cartoon characters also make an appearance in the Netherlands. All images used refer to travel.
#Tintin #rocket #forgery #Belgian #passport
Novonor and Petrobras postpone offering Braskem shares due to low demand, sources say – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petrobras and Novonor have postponed the sale of their stakes in Braskem after weak demand for...
Leave a Reply