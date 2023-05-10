Tino Asprilla is caught cheering in the stands with Parma fans

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
El Tino with the Parma Ultras.
The Colombian is an idol in the Italian club.
Faustino Asprilla he cannot hide his love for Parma, the Italian team where he was a figure, a scorer and continues to be an idol.
This weekend a video circulated on social networks in which Tino is seen in the middle of the Parma fans.
The idol that is not forgotten in Parma
Asprilla traveled to Italy to accompany Parma in the decisive duel that qualified him for the playoffs for promotion to Serie A.
Tino has the megaphone in his hands and directs the chants of the fans. The fans follow the chorus sung by the ex-soccer player.
The Colombian brought good luck to Parma, who defeated Brescia 2-0 and is excited about promotion.
Tino Asprilla played six seasons in Parma and was champion of the Italian Cup, Uefa, the Recopa and the Super Cup.
‘Tino’ Asprilla is also an entertainer in the stands!
In the game that Parma got the playoff berth to get promoted to Serie A, the Colombian figure was coordinating the chants at the Ennio Tardini stadium.pic.twitter.com/0MA4ZYhT4L
– Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) May 9, 2023
SPORTS
