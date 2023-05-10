













Call of Duty Mobile World Cup is underway and you still have a chance to participate

The first thing you should know is that the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2023 it will be held regionally in multiple stages, with the first marking the beginning of this competitive global event. All eligible players who sign up will receive a brand new frame, skin, and calling card.

Additionally, you will have the chance to compete to win in-game rewards for racking up 50 points in ranked matches in Stage One, such as the Sonic Waves skin for the Oden, Kilo 141, QQ9, and ICR-1. An epic operator is also available: Sofia – Midnight’s Edge, which can be obtained after completing 40 matches in Stage One.

Source: Activision

We also recommend: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 welcomes its third season with Kevin Durant and ranked games

When does the first stage of the Call of Duty Mobile World Cup end?

Don’t lose sight of that the first stage of the call of duty mobile world championships will run until may 13 at 7 pm CT. During this stage all eligible players who accumulate 100 or more points in ranked matches will be able to qualify to the second and continue advancing towards the grand final.

The way to accumulate points will depend on the rank of each player. For each victory, 10 points will be awarded for rookies, 12 for veterans, 14 for Elite, 16 for Pros, 18 for Master rank, 20 for Grandmaster and finally 25 for Legendary rank.

It is important to note that the maximum number of games to accumulate points is 10 and it is not allowed to use any type of attachment such as external controls or emulators. Keep in mind that breaking any of the aforementioned rules will leave you out of the aforementioned competition.

If you think you have the level, you should give it a try and compete for one of the prizes or get into that elite of players who are experts in mobile FPS. Are you going to enter it? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google New