Love is over! Tini Stoessel publicly announced the end of his relationship with Rodrigo de Paul, Argentine soccer player and Atlético de Madrid, after 2 years together. Through a statement on her social networks, she made her break official and pointed out that she had in her memories the best moments lived with the athlete. This confirmation puts an end to the rumors of the estrangement of the Argentine couple that was going viral on the internet. Initially, the artist had denied it with an “I love you” to the athlete.

“I had the opportunity to meet a person who I love and respect a lot. We accompany each other in very important moments of our lives. Thank you very much for the love and respect”, published the popular ‘Triple T’.

Tiny’s statement. Photo: Capture/Twitter

