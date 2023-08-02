Wednesday, August 2, 2023
United States | The US credit rating was lowered

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | The US credit rating was lowered

According to the credit rating company, the decision was influenced by the “deterioration of the administration” in the United States.

Credit rating company Fitch has downgraded the US credit rating. The country’s credit rating fell from AAA to AA+.

According to Fitch, the decision to lower the credit rating was influenced by the “deterioration of governance” in the US, which was reflected in the tightening of the country’s debt ceiling.

President Joe Biden and the House Speaker, the Republican leader by Kevin McCarthy the negotiated agreement on raising the debt ceiling was approved in the House of Representatives and the Senate in early summer. Acceptance was preceded by weeks of struggle.

Fitch said at the time that it intended to keep the US AAA rating on watch despite the deal.

