Anyone who has seen The Tinder Scammer on Netflix will not be surprised by the behavior of Simon Leviev, a man accused of taking money from several women he met through the dating app.

Leviev, that his true identity is Shimon Hayutis aware of the viralization of the documentary, so, to everyone’s surprise, he decided to share a message of “thank you to his followers”, where he promises that he will tell his truth very soon.

“Thank you all for your support. I will tell my side of the story in the next few days when I have found the most respectful way to say it, both for the people involved and for me. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart, ”she wrote in a story on his Instagram profile, which after the success of The Tinder Scammer closed.

Simon Leviev sent a message on Instagram after the premiere of The Tinder Scammer. Photo: Instagram

Who is Simon Leviev and why is he accused of fraud?

In The Tinder Swindler, Netflix tells the story of Simon Leviev, who used the dating app to cheat on women and live off them in luxury. With the authorities of several European countries behind him, there are several ex-partners who demand the payment of large sums of money that they lent him.

Simon Leviev was captured, but was released for good behavior

Simon Leviev was captured in 2019 in Greece. Photo: Netflix

In 2019, one of his victims, Ayleen Koeleman set him up so he can be captured by Interpol. In Greece he was arrested using a false passport and using his new identity: David Sharon. Simon Leviev was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud in Israel, but just five months later he was released.

He currently lives in his home country, has a new girlfriend and continues to maintain his life of luxury. No one knows what her current job is. At the end of the documentary, the director asked her to participate, but she sent him a voice message, indicating that despite the evidence “everything they say about him is a lie.”