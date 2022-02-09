Home page politics

Are the diplomatic attempts at solving the Ukraine conflict bearing fruit? Politicians see signs of this. Meanwhile, more Russian exercises are planned. News ticker.

The EU Foreign Representative Borrell sees signs of relaxation in the Ukraine conflict * (see first report).

The Kremlin sees positive signals after Macron’s trips, but also has criticism ready (see update of February 9, 1 p.m.).

Confidence can also be heard from Kiev (see update of February 9, 1:55 p.m.).

Update from February 9, 3 p.m.: In the Ukraine conflict, Chancellor Olaf Scholz again drew attention to the dialogue with Russia, but also made it clear that an invasion of Ukraine would have “serious consequences”. In the joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the Chancellor emphasized the willingness to engage in dialogue with Russia at all levels and formats, such as in the OSCE or “especially” in the so-called Normandy format (see update from February 9, 1 p.m). So you want to enable a political solution. However, one must also prepare intensively to be able to act in the event of a military escalation. Here Scholz again threatened Russia with “serious consequences” should there be aggression.

Update from February 9, 1:55 p.m.: The European crisis diplomacy to defuse the Ukraine conflict has triggered cautious confidence. There are “real chances for a diplomatic solution,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev on Wednesday. He praised the mediation efforts of the Europeans. “The situation remains tense but under control,” he said. “How the European community responds to this crisis will determine the future of European security and of each individual European state,” added the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

Russia speaks of “plus point” in Ukraine conflict

Update from February 9, 1 p.m.: In the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin has recognized the mediation efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov praised on Wednesday that Macron stressed at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that implementing a peace plan approved in 2015 was the only way to resolve the conflict. “That’s right. And that’s a plus,” Peskov said, according to the Interfax agency.

At the same time, he once again accused Ukraine of being unwilling to comply with its obligations under the so-called Minsk Agreement. “That’s why there are both positive and less positive signals,” explained Peskow. The Kremlin also confirmed a meeting planned for Thursday in Berlin in the so-called Normandy format*, in which Germany and France mediate. Macron had previously announced the meeting with representatives of Russia and Ukraine at advisor level.

Ukraine conflict with Russia: Merz calls for more coordination in the EU

Update from February 9, 11:55 a.m.: CDU leader Friedrich Merz called for more coordination within the EU in the Ukraine crisis. “This is not primarily a challenge for NATO. This is a challenge for Europe,” he said on the sidelines of talks in Brussels on Wednesday. From his point of view, “more coordination, agreement and common policy” must become visible. Among other things, Merz took part in a meeting of the Christian Democratic EPP group in the European Parliament in Brussels, which is led by the CSU European politician Manfred Weber.

“It would be good if Europe – also represented by the heads of state and government in the European Union – spoke more with one voice and also made it visible to the outside world that there is close coordination and coordination between the European states in this crisis,” said Merz. “We actually needed a lot more Europe in the Ukraine crisis, not less, but more.”

Ukraine conflict: Russian warships in the Black Sea for exercises

Update from February 9, 11 a.m.: Six Russian warships are apparently en route from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea. At least that’s what the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday (February 8), citing the Russian Ministry of Defense. They should probably take part in exercises there. Russia has already announced such exercises.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Russian soldiers are to leave neighboring Belarus after the end of a controversial joint military exercise, according to Kremlin sources. “If you’ve been following it carefully, no one has ever said that Russian troops are staying on the territory of Belarus,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to the Interfax agency. For the maneuver, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Russia has been relocating soldiers and military equipment for weeks. In the West, there are fears that the Kremlin is preparing to invade Ukraine.

NATO, for example, accuses Russia of moving around 30,000 soldiers to Belarus. From Moscow, on the other hand, it was repeatedly said that the exercise was in accordance with international law and that a – significantly lower – stipulated maximum number of soldiers would not be exceeded. In addition, the Kremlin emphasizes that the deployment of troops to the allied ex-Soviet republic of Belarus is purely for training purposes.

Ukraine conflict: EU recognizes Macron’s maneuvers with Putin – survey shows German position on invasion

First report from February 9th: Kiev/Moscow – After weeks of negotiations, is a de-escalation in the Ukraine conflict possible? EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sees at least some signs. French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Moscow was a “good initiative,” Borrell said on Tuesday (February 8) at the end of his visit to Washington. “I think that’s an element of relaxation.”

Macron’s meeting with Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin * on Monday “didn’t work miracles,” said the EU representative. But as long as people are willing “to sit down at the table and talk, I think there’s hope that there won’t be a military confrontation.”

Ukraine conflict: Macron conveys assurances to Putin – signs of de-escalation?

According to his own statements, Macron had received an assurance from Putin that he would refrain from further escalation. The French head of state said on Tuesday that he had offered the Kremlin boss “concrete security guarantees” during the five-hour meeting on Monday. During the consultations with Putin, he was concerned with “preventing an escalation and opening up new perspectives,” said Macron. “For me, this goal has been achieved.”

According to Western sources, Moscow has massed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine. This fuels fears that Russia could be preparing an attack on the neighboring country. Russia denies this and at the same time claims that it feels threatened by NATO. Moscow is demanding extensive security guarantees from the military alliance and the USA, but so far without success.

Russian invasion of Ukraine? What the Germans think

A slim majority of Germans meanwhile considers a Russian invasion of Ukraine to be likely. the Southgerman newspaper Referring to a survey by the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank, reported that 52 percent expect a Russian attack before the end of this year. However, only 37 percent of citizens believed that Germany should defend Ukraine in the event of an invasion.

In addition to Germany, the ECFR also interviewed people in Finland, France, Italy, Poland, Romania and Sweden. It turned out loud SZthat fears of a Russian attack were greatest in Eastern European countries.

Ukraine conflict: Chancellor Scholz is looking for a solution with partners

In any case, talks about the Ukraine conflict are continuing. A top-level meeting took place in Berlin on Tuesday evening, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s head of state Andrej Duda. With an offer to talk to Russia and a renewed appeal for de-escalation on the Ukrainian border, the three countries want to defuse the conflict with Moscow. At the same time, they made it clear that “any further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine will have massive consequences and a high price.” (dpa/AFP/cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.