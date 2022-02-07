Tina Cipollari makes a dedication, on Instagram, to an old acquaintance of hers: Sophie Codegoni

Tina Cipollari makes one dedication to Sophie Codegoni. Often the reality show known as Big Brother Vip and the dating show Men and Women intertwine their stories and their characters. Many tronists and suitors who, once they leave the journey of feelings of Maria De Filippi’s program, find themselves participating as Vip of Big Brother.

Both programs certainly attract the attention of viewers a lot. So for those who want to work on TV, both experiences are a great stepping stone. Now the reality came to life etall are curious to know who will be the winner.

Precisely in reference to this theme the columnist Tina Cipollari gave his personal opinion. By now the public recognizes in the columnist his excellent ability to analyze events.

A keen eye, used to observing every nuance. That is why he addresses some of his words to an old acquaintance of his. We are talking about Sophie Codegoni, former tronista of Men and Women.

Let’s find out together what Cipollari said. Tina is now a historical face of the dating show. His straightforward and always extremely direct character makes the episodes full of twists. She is certainly the soul of the program.

Cipollari observes: nothing escapes her. Sophie came to the office shy and unsure. An 18-year-old girl, with the desire to fall in love and the embarrassment of the cameras.

Tina Cipollari’s dedication to Sophie

Tina reserves these words for her today: “Sophie, I met you and I know what you are worth, you are a brave, polite and sensitive girl, you are beautiful inside and out. You have all my support and my esteem. I love you, Tina “. A real certificate of esteem, the one that Tina sent to the gieffina. A post that dates back to the end of October. Words entrusted to his Instagram profile.