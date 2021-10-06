Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Tin Kat described his team’s match with Khorfakkan, scheduled for “Friday” in the first round of the Professional League Cup, as different from the ADNOC League meeting, which ended in a draw between the two teams, and stressed that Al Wahda aims to win because it is a big and professional club and always seeks to compete. In every tournament he participates in.

He said: The good thing in this match is to give the young players the opportunity, we lose a large number of our players for their presence in the national teams, including young players, and we will rely in this match on the available elements, and it is possible to pay a number of players of the U-17 team, while the opponent enters this match He is full-fledged.

For his part, Abdullah Al-Karbi, Al-Wahda defender returning from injury, said: We aspire to win this match, which requires us to focus from the beginning to the end.