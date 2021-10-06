Even the wait was worth it. Rapper Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, arrived an hour later, but the crowd was satisfied in the packed house. Because this was the first performance by an American rapper in a year and a half. An American rapper who now lives in Paris, but still.

His rise was a triumph. All he had to do was scatter rose petals across the stage (his trademark) and spray an unreadable word on the DJ table, and the crowd was ecstatic. Mos Def, who changed his name to Yasiin Bey in 2011, became known in the late 1990s with his album Black on Both Sides (1999) of which he still plays many songs.

Everything showed that there was a rapper of the old stamp here. No autotune, no sportswear, no extra musicians on stage. A rapper and a DJ, that was it. The music of 47-year-old Mos Def/Yasiin Bey can only have been made in the nineties. Samples were taken for granted at the time, producers were ‘crate diggers’, always looking for rare songs to use snippets from.

Gentle style

One of the most beautiful songs, Tuesday evening, was ‘Auditorium’ with a long intro, borrowed from the Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, including enchanting sitar and tablas. This too was combined with the funky basses and ‘loose’ drumming style that characterize him, but are now out of fashion. Bey tackles painful topics – climate, inequality – but his gentle rapping style is smooth like a bouncy ball rolling down the stairs.

The place turned into a dance floor, where every twist and rhythm change was followed with a blissful grin. It didn’t matter that the performance in the middle was a bit messy and the rapper interrupted himself a few times. His words hung long after Bey was gone. (“I want my people to be free”) in the air.

doll Yasiin Bey (Mos Def). Heard: 5/10 in Paradiso, Amsterdam. ●●●●●