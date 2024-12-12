Dommaraju Gukeshan Indian chess player, barely 18 years old, this Thursday became the youngest world champion in history after winning the last long game of the world chess championship against the defending Chinese title Ding Liren.

Both came to the fourteenth and final game tied, which seemed to be heading towards a draw, but The Indian took advantage of a mistake by his opponent on move 55 to take a decisive advantage and force the abandonment.

With this victory, which he celebrated visibly moved and in tears, Gukesh becomes the second Indian chess player to obtain this title after Viswanathan Anand.

The duel in Singapore had an uncertain outcome until the end, but the mistakes of Ding, 32, ended up costing him a title that he won for the first time in April 2023. Since that crown, the Chinese had played much less and seemed to have lost quality in his game.









A meteoric rise

Gukesh has not missed the opportunity to continue his extraordinary and meteoric rise in the world of chess.

His designation as a rival thanks to his victory during the Candidates Tournament in April 2024 was already surprising, but he continued to gain weight with a great performance in the Chess Olympiad in September, won by his country.