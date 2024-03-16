Jalisco.- Armed men attacked and him they took life to the licensed mayor of Pihuamo and candidate of the PRI, Humberto Amezcua.

It is specified that the attempt of the hitmen against him political It happened on Venustiano Carranza Street, Pihuamo Centerhead of the municipality of the same name, in the south of the state of Jalisco.

Representative Verónica Flores, from the PRI, expresses her anger over this crime on social networks and questions the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obradorand at Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro: “until when (…) going to arrest this violence?

From the Prosecutor's Office

Guadalajara.- The Prosecutor's Office Regional Special carries out investigative work to capture whoever is responsible for the death of the licensed mayor from the municipality of Pihuamo, reports the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office, in a statement.

“Approximately at 10:52 p.m.municipal police received a report about an attack with a firearm on Emiliano Zapata Street at its intersection with Venustiano Carranza, in the municipality in question,” confirms the Prosecutor's Office.

When the police arrived, they saw the victim inside a vehiclewith visible gunshot wounds; Paramedics confirmed that he had died.

It is worth mentioning that unofficial sources assured that the shooting attack apparently occurred in the politician's house, and that bodyguards repelled the attack, but Amezcua still died and his wife was wounded. It has not been officially confirmed.

The agent of the Public Ministry and elements of the Investigative Police went to the scene and began the first steps to clarify this fact and capture whoever or whoever is responsible.