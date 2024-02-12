On the track Valley of the Temples of Racalmuto the Time Attack Sicily 2024 timed races take place, with the first stage taking place on 17-18 February 2024. The calendar includes in total 7 stagesculminating with the final event on the weekend of 30 November – 1 December 2024.

STAGE DATE Round 1 17-19 February 2024 Round 2 March 23-24, 2024 Round 3 11-12 May 2024 Round 4 June 22-23, 2024 Round 5 5-6 October 2024 Round 6 10-11 November 2024 Round 7 30 November – 1 December 2024 Time Attack Sicily 2024 calendar

Time Attack Sicily 2024 Stock, PRO and Open

In Time Attack Sicily 2024, the participating cars are divided into three classes: Stock, PRO And Openeach with specific modification rules and component requirements.

Time Attack 2024 poster

Time Attack Sicily 2024 Stock class

In the classroom Stockcars must maintain the original engine and gearbox, only allowing the addition of additional radiators and intercoolers to control engine temperatures. Modifications are also permitted to the exhaust and electronics, while the intake, suspension and braking system can be slightly elaborated, while maintaining the diameter of the discs and the original calipers.

The Time Attack Sicily takes place on the Racalmuto track, in the province of Agrigento

The bodywork, glass and passenger compartment must remain original, with modifications permitted only to increase security. The tires allowed are those roads And semi-slick. It is mandatory for the rider to wear a helmet.

Time Attack Sicily 2024 PRO class

In the classroom PROmodification of the original engine and gearbox ratios is permitted, as well as modifications similar to those of the Stock class for the exhaust, electronics, intake, suspensions and brakes.

Time Attack Sicily

The bodywork and glass must be original, but it is permitted to make changes to the interior of the car for lightening and the installation of the roll bar. The pilot must only wear a helmet. The tires allowed are road, semi-slick and slick.

Time Attack Sicily 2024 Open class

In the classroom OPENthere is complete freedom for the tuning of the engine, gearbox, bodywork, interior, suspension and brakes.

Time Attack Sicily

The pilot must wear a racing suit suit, gloves and running shoes. The tires allowed are the same as the previous classes: road, semi-slick and slick.

Where is the Valle dei Templi racetrack located

