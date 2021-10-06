After the launch of TIM Super 10 Gigabit at the beginning of October in cities select for the fiber test with XGS-PON technology, the Italian telephone operator relaunches a wide range of xTE telephone offers to selected TIM customers, with prices starting at 4.99 Euros per month and packages with unlimited minutes together with up to 100 Giga of network.

As reported by MondoMobileWeb, the offers are really many and differ mainly for Giga offered and monthly rate. The cheapest is TIM Entry M and consists of a package with unlimited minutes of calls to everyone and 1 Giga of mobile traffic at 4.99 Euros per month; SMS messages are lacking, as well as in the rest of the promotions offered by TIM.

Therefore, in order of price, packages such as TIM xTE 5 M with unlimited minutes and 5 Giga for 5.99 Euros per month follow; TIM xTE 10 M New with unlimited minutes of calls and 10 Giga of Internet at 7.99 Euros per month; interesting is instead TIM xTE 50 M with unlimited calls and 50 Giga of traffic at 7.99 euros per month, which however offers theincrease to 100 Giga per month in case of activation of the Automatic Top-up service within 60 days from the activation of the promo.

Between packages with the best Giga / price ratio then we find TIM xTE 50 M New with unlimited calls and 50 Giga of traffic at 9.99 Euro per month, or TIM xTE 100 M with 100 Giga of mobile traffic at 12.99 Euro per month. However, we remind you that these are proposed offers ad personam by the telephone operator and, therefore, they cannot be freely selected and activated by everyone.

During October we also dealt with the Very Special offer at 7.99 euros per month proposed by the virtual operator Very Mobile.