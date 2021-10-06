In an interview with the Parisian, Kylian Mbappé’s mother says that the latter could extend with PSG and that negotiations are underway with the club in the capital.

This week is therefore the great week of communication for the Mbappé clan. Indeed, after the two interviews granted by Kylian Mbappé to L’Equipe and to RMC, it was Fayza Lamari, the mother of the French striker of Paris Saint-Germain, who spoke to a panel of readers and readers of the regional daily. And obviously, she dropped a bomb that Dominique Sévérac, the journalist who follows PSG daily, quickly relayed. Indeed, the mother of Kylian Mbappé says that negotiations are underway with the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain and that nothing says that the latter will not extend his contract with the French club. Even though he will be free at the end of the season and he has not hidden his desire to join Real Madrid.

PSG and Mbappé clan negotiate contract extension

” We are currently discussing with PSG and things are going well. I even had Leonardo last night (this Monday). After that, will we come to a way out? One thing is certain: he will give his all to the end to win the C1 “, Said Fayza Lamari, while Kylian Mbappé said for his part that the case was completely at a standstill since the refusal of PSG to grant him an exit voucher during the last transfer window. ” For a month and a half, two months, we no longer discuss an extension “, Said the 2018 world champion this week. Obviously, negotiations have resumed in recent days and this could therefore lead to an agreement, with probably a clause providing for the departure of Mbappé next summer if the latter still wishes to join Real Madrid. A win-win deal for PSG and Kylian Mbappé, a little less for Florentino Perez, even if for the moment all this is conditional.