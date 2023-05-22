Genoa – From South America to Genoa. On the occasion of the VI International Journalists Summit on Tuesday 23 May 2023, the Ligurian capital welcomes Latin American reporters in a conference organized by Conape Italy in collaboration with theUniversity of Genoa. The day will thus close the intercultural exchange meetings and updates on 21st century communication, held from 19 to 22 May in Milan.

To frame the event in Genoa is the multipurpose hall of the Church of San Salvatore in Piazza di Sarzano, from 9.30 to 13. The theme chosen for the occasion is “Intercultural communication and current affairs journalism” and it will be dealt with by journalists, members of Conape (Compañeros Internacionales de Periodistas y Editores), communication professionals and university students.

The full programme

9.30 – 10 Welcome and accreditation

10 – 10.10 Welcome speech by Mónica Calvache, vice president of Conape Italia

10.10 – 10.20 Anthem of Italy, anthem of the International Companions of Journalists and Publishers Conape, interpreted by the vice president of Conape Colombia Oscar Javier Arias Perez

10.20 – 10.50 Institutional greetings: representative of the Municipality of Genoa, representative of the University of Genoa, president of the Order of Journalists Liguria Filippo Paganini, city councilor Cristina Lodi, Consul of Ecuador in Genoa Gustavo Palacio, consul of Peru in Genoa Carlos Tavera

10.50 – 11.10 Speaker Andrea Torre, director of the Centro Studi Medi

11.10 – 11.25 Speaker Mayra Novelo, Mexican journalist registered with the Liguria Order of Journalists: “We are the stories we wear. constructive journalism

11.25 – 11.40 Speaker Jacqueline Benavides, student of the master’s degree course in Information and Publishing at the University of Genoa: “The role of the university as an engine of inclusion in the social context of hospitality. Reflections from a personal experience”

11.40 – 11.50 Musical moment with Mexican soprano Marilu de Santelmo

11.50 – 12 Speaker Jessica Retto, social communicator: “Intercultural communication and intercultural journalism”

12 – 12.15 Speaker Elisa Morando, student of the master’s degree in Information and Publishing at the University of Genoa: “Youth in-formation: the relationship of Millenials and Gen Z with the news”

12.15 – 12.30 Speech by the international president of Conape Raul Gonzalez Nova

12.30 – 13 Presentation of the awards

The event takes place under the patronage of the Order of Journalists of Liguria, the Consulado del Ecuador in Genoa, the Consulado Generale del Peru in Genoa, the National Committee of Christopher Columbus, Arci Pesca Genova and Fecope Federacion Pex.

For further information and registrations contact the number 3485199268.