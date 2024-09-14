Tim Music Awards 2024 streaming and live tv: where to watch the second episode, September 14

Tonight, Saturday 14 September 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1 the Tim Music Awards 2024 will be broadcast, the music program that closes the summer hosted for the thirteenth consecutive time by the couple formed by Carlo Conti and Vanessa Incontrada. The two evenings will be broadcast live in prime time on Rai 1. Where to watch the Tim Music Awards 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below all the information in detail.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, airs on Friday and Saturday evenings at 9.20pm on Rai 1.

Tim Music Awards 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.

How many episodes?

We have seen where to watch the Tim Music Awards 2024 live on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? In total, two episodes will be broadcast. The first episode will be broadcast on Rai 1 on Friday, September 13; the second on Saturday, September 14, also on Rai 1. Live radio on Radio 2.