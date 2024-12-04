How did you come up with what you would build with it?

We wanted to innovate in a way that made things personal and private. We started thinking about the intersection of those things in a way that was classic Apple: How do we deliver this technology so that it benefits people and improves their lives?

In their presentations they use the term Apple Intelligence almost as a synonym for AI. Do you think people are afraid of AI?

I think that exists. We were considering names for everything and decided on Apple Intelligence. It wasn’t a pun on artificial intelligence. In retrospect, it seems very simple.

Some companies charge for AI-enhanced services. Did they consider it?

We never talked about charging for it. We consider it something like the screen multitouchwhich allowed the revolution of the smartphones and the tablets modern.

You’ve been using Apple Intelligence for a while. What has been most useful to you?

We are an email-based company, and I receive many responses from users, employees, partners, etc. The fact that it summarizes the authors’ answers is a game-changer, and it prioritizes things for you so you don’t have to do the usual triage. And of course there are fun things, like Image Playground.

I’ve heard him say that Apple Intelligence could make you funnier, which seems strange.

I think it can make you more likable, which, in many ways, can also be funnier.

AI speaking for people makes me wonder if the nature of communication will degrade. If Apple Intelligence writes something funny, who is being funny, the sender or the AI ​​system?

It keeps coming from you. They are your thoughts and your perspective. You and I remember the productivity that came with the arrival of the personal computer. It was no longer you marking on the calculator, but doing something on a spreadsheet. It was no longer you who typed, but a word processor. Logic Pro helps musicians create music, but they are still the authors.

One of his demos includes a fictional recent graduate applying for a job. The cover letter is conversational and a little stuffy, but with Apple Intelligence a single click changes it to look like it was written by a smart, savvy person. If I am a recruiter who has hired that person, I may feel cheated if they do not live up to the professionalism of that letter.

I think not. When using the tool, it looks more polished. It is still your decision to use the tool. It’s like you and I collaborate on something: one plus one can be more than two, right?

I guess the counterargument is that, in the early days of internet searches, people complained that no one bothered to memorize dates anymore: “No need, I have a search engine.” So no one has to learn history and, now, how to write a professional letter.