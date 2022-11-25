It’s today, it’s today! Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora joined their lives in marriage. However, one of the details that she could not overlook was the gift list that the couple made available to their more than 100 guests.

The list includes a wide variety of items for the home, from kitchenware, accessories for each environment, a set of towels, appliances, among many other objects. Several of them are already purchased, however, the most expensive has not yet been purchased by anyone.

What was the most expensive gift on Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora’s gift list?

The list of gifts prepared by the former model and the businessman also consists of more than 200 different options, where the most expensive order was a modern LG French Door Refrigerator with Magic Door 679 LT LM85SXD, whose price, according to the well-known department store where quoted the list of gifts, is 10,799 soles.

Gift list for Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora. Photo: ATV

What was the cheapest gift on the Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora gift list?

One of the most curious and unexpected objects on the gift list, which has a total extension of four sheets, was a Nylon Denim Bucket, whose value is six soles, according to the virtual catalog of that establishment.

Modest object is on Tilsa Lozano’s gift list. Photo: Falabella Saga

What was the most repeated item on the Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora gift list?

Despite the fact that there are large amounts of objects to implement your kitchen and bedroom, the most repetitive gift on the list were televisions, with a total of 10, which range from 5,999 soles to 9,999 soles.

LED Smart TV 4K UHD 75″ UN75NU7090GX/PE + Sound Bar – S/. 9,999

UHD 4K Smart TV 82″ 82AU7000GXPE – S/. 8,999

75″ 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 75UM7570PSB – S/. 7,999

LED Smart TV 4K UHD 75″ UN75NU7090GX/PE + Sound Bar – S/. 7,999

OLED Smart TV 4K 55” OLED55C1PSA – S/. 7,999

75″ QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV QN75Q60TAGXPE – S/. 6,999

QLED Smart TV 4K UHD 55″ QN55Q70RAGXPE – S/. 6,999

QLED Smart TV 4K UHD 55″ QN55LS03RAGXPE – S/. 6,999

65″ LED TV NanoCell SMART TV AI 65SM9500 – S/. 6,999

Combo Smart TV LED TV 4K Ultra HD 70″ 70RU7100 – S/. 5,999

Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora said yes: first images

The Republic obtained exclusive images of the moment in which Tilsa Lozano and Jackson Mora contracted civil marriage. Check the video below.

How much will you charge with temptation for your presentation at Tilsa Lozano’s wedding?

Another revealing fact that came to light during the broadcast of the ATV space was the confirmation of the group are temptation and the amount they would charge for a show of one or two hours, as revealed by Gustavo Robles, manager of the group led by the singer Paula Arias.

“Yes of course. The Tilsa thing is really early, we are charging 15,000 soles for the show per hour, I could leave you 28,000 soles for two hours,” said the manager of the female group led by Paula Arias.