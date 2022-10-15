Tilsa Lozano He returns to monopolize the covers, this time, for his wedding with Jackson Mora and the long list of costly gifts that he asks for his marriage. However, let us remember that, a couple of decades ago, the popular ’tili’ She was the favorite of the show portals and not only because of her notorious love affair with ‘Loco’ Vargas, but also because she became one of the first Peruvians to be the face of PlayboyTV.

The famous channel is a specialist in erotic content and, in one of its first editions, it had the leading presence of the ‘Avenger’. Specifically, they called her for the hot series “Surfing attack” in 2008.

Tilsa Lozano appeared on Playboy TV for 2008. Photo: Composition LR/Playboy TV/Zona Base Net

How much was Tilsa Lozano paid in Playboy?

In the role of Uma, Lozano gave life to a young surfer who decided to leave the sport to follow dreams full of pleasure. As you might think, the model left nothing to her imagination and she showed herself naked, of course, for the sake of art.

Regarding his salary, According to a report of “90 seconds” of Latina, Tilsa won 500 dollars for her first participation in “Surfing attraction” , the first of several productions in which he collaborated with Playboy. Even so, her classmates didn’t come to regard her as a ‘Bunny Girl’.

Why isn’t Tilsa a Playboy ‘Bunny’?

Some time ago, the Peruvian model Ania Gadeawho had already posed for the adult magazine in Mexico, was one of those who gave her opinion on the status of Tilsa Lozano in Playboy.

“Tilsa is not ‘bunny.’ She is a girl who appeared in a publication, but you have to be realistic. She’s like your girl from ‘Sunday to the day’, like a X girl. Something like that was Tilsa for Playboy. She was not in the magazine. If you don’t appear in the magazine, you’re not a ‘bunny’ ”, he indicated in an interview for a local media.