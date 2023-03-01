The former tissue of Striscia la Notizia paparazzi in sweet company with a mysterious man: who it is

Over the past few hours the name of Elisabetta Canalis returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. After the rumors about the end of the marriage with Brian Perri, the news that the showgirl has a new love is becoming more and more insistent. Let’s find out together what emerged in this regard.

Elisabetta Canalis has a new one Love? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former historical tissue of Strip the News has found serenity after the end of the marriage with Brian Perri. The weekly ‘Chi’ has in fact paparazzi Elisabetta in the company of a companion: let’s find out who it is together.

According to what has been revealed, it seems that the man pinched in the company of Elisabetta Canalis is Georgian Cimpeanu. For those who don’t know him, George is also known as ‘Iceman’ and was a three-time world champion in kickboxing. But the gossip about Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu doesn’t end there.

As already mentioned, the former historical tissue of Strip the News it was picked up by the weekly ‘Chi’ in the company of the kickboxing world champion Georgian Cimpeau. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, the two met after a trainingduring a dinner with some friends and then they said goodbye.

Subsequently, however, the former tissue she returned to her apartment where, shortly after, she was joined by the sportsman. This is what was revealed by the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini in this regard:

He called the buzzer, entered and didn’t see himself leave for hours.

At the moment the directly concerned has not expressed itself on the gossip of which it has become the protagonist in these hours. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Elisabetta Canalis will expose herself regarding her sentimental situation.