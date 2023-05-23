Helena, Montana.- TikTok Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn the Montana ban on the app, arguing it is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and based on “unsubstantiated speculation” that the government Chinese could access user data.

Five content creators filed a similar lawsuit last week on the same grounds, including that the state of Montana has no power to take action on matters of national security. Both lawsuits were filed in federal court in Missoula.

The state’s governor, Republican Greg Gianforte, signed the bill into law on Wednesday, and content creators filed their lawsuit hours later. The law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.

TikTok has not and would not share US user data with the Chinese government, and has implemented measures to protect the privacy and security of its users, including storing all US user data in the United States, the company says as part of your demand.

Some lawmakers, the FBI and officials from other agencies are concerned that the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, could be used to give the Chinese government access to information about US citizens or to spread pro-Beijing information that could influence the public. .