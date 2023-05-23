Speaking during a Q&A session, the actor voicing a Miles Morales Nadji Jeterhinted that there may be a co-op mode in Marvel’s Spider Man 2as well as the presence of symbiotes everywhere within the game.

In response to a question from the audience regarding the presence of a co-op mode, the actor replied by saying that he thought the feature had already been officially announced. He also added that the trailer for Spider Man 2in which they are seen Peter Parker And Miles Morales help each other in combat. Regarding the symbiotes, Jeter stated that they are scattered throughout the game, hinting at the crucial role they may play in the game’s storyline. The actor also spoke of what is the progression that Miles Morales between the first and second chapter of the saga.

In 2022, within the game files of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remasteredtraces have been found that lead to think of the presence of a cooperative mode and a mode PvP within the next chapter of the saga. Using terms like “Player 1“, “Player 2“, “Red Team“, “Blue Team” And “prototype” leaves no room for doubt, highlighting how the Insomniac team intends to bring a multiplayer mode to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.