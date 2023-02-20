Tik Tok It is the platform par excellence for challenges, and on this occasion one that has to do with the star of Disney: Mickey Mouse, coupled with a sinister theme, such as his death.

That’s how it is, The new trend in Tik Tok focuses on the Disney star, and consists of filming a small video for the platform. You must record yourself when searching Google: “how Mickey Mouse died”, with the main reason being to capture your expression when you find out about the supposed death of the character that, obviously, will be disturbing. This way you can join the trend.

The supposed deaths of Mickey Mouse come from a list postulated on a wikiIt seems that this collects scenes from different chapters in which a strange death is hinted at. Obviously, none of this has been corroborated or postulated as official.

The death of Mickey Mouse

Many theories circulate on the net about the deaths of the most famous people, no matter what categories they belong to. And since this is a character that points to childhood, contrasting it with the dark is presented as something sinister and this usually causes a kind of morbidity in the adult community.

Source: Walt Disney Studios

So there are several things that the young and old Tik Tok community could take an interest in Mickey Mouse’s death. Surely, there will be creepypastas about it. Anyway, Some of the more popular kills are:

in the vietnam war

When a plane crashes

A heart attack

The character debuted on November 18, 1928 in a test screening of the cartoon short Plane Crazy.

