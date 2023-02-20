Distinct, yet complementary. Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein in an hour of TV discussion on Sky Tg 24 describe the Democratic Party they would like. Clearly left-wing that of the Deputy Democrat Pragmatic and concrete that of the president of the Emilia Romagna region. A few sparks on Giorgia Meloni’s judgment, rights and the Jobs Act.

There are many points of agreement: the Ius Soli, the no to presidentialism and differentiated autonomy, migrants and the cancellation of the Bossi-Fini. Also on the participants in the primaries: both bet on the million. Bonaccini repeats several times: “I agree with what Elly said”. More ‘pugnacious’ is the challenger who has to make up for the difference of almost 20 points in the club congresses reserved for members in the primaries.

Schlein herself at the end of the confrontation defined him as ‘British’, so much so that she was asked if a ticket after the primaries on Sunday is imaginable. “The ticket? We must all work together with Gianni and Paola, we will evaluate the forms of the next collaboration later, now we are committed to winning and expanding participation. Whatever happens, the Pd will win on Sunday”.

There was some tension on Meloni. Bonaccini says: “The judgment on the government is very negative, out of 4. I’m not saying to Meloni that he is incapable after he beat us, I would border on the ridiculous. Meloni I want to beat him in the polls”, said Bonaccini and Schlein replies: “No, not I agree with Stefano on this. I think we need to be extremely clear about what is happening: the government is fighting the poor and not poverty, we have seen the brutality with which they have brought migrants to the most distant ports. I think there is no both the criticisms of a government that was incapable of condemning the squad attack in Florence should be measured”. Bonaccini’s rejoinder: “I gave a very negative opinion on the government, but Meloni must be defeated in the elections”.

On the rights then a question and answer is staged between the two challengers. “If we defend rights, we must also defend social rights, not just civil ones,” says Bonaccini. But Schlein argues: “Social and civil rights are inseparable: whoever is discriminated against is at work, at school, in society”.

Some distinctions also on the fight against precariousness. For Bonaccini: “The first thing to do is to make precarious work more expensive than stable work and on the other hand increase payroll”. But for Schlein it is not the right recipe: “I do not agree with this idea of ​​making stable work pay less than precarious work, but we need to limit the use of fixed-term contracts. The majority of young workers do not get to nine hundred euros a month. Wages must be raised by lowering taxes on labor and raising taxes on financial income”.

And then he asks Bonaccini: “Do you agree on the great battle, to be waged from the day after the end of the Congress, on limiting fixed-term contracts as in Spain, on experimenting with the reduction of working hours for equal wages, Will we be able to work together on these issues?”. And if Schlein is pressing Bonaccini on work and rights, the president of the Emilia Romagna region instead asks her to account for her unitary will, if in short, he will be at her side if she becomes secretary of the Democratic Party. “Absolutely yes, without a shadow of a doubt,” is her reply.

Finally the appeals to the final vote. Bonaccini says: “We come from too many years of defeats at the national level. I want a Democratic Party that strengthens itself to win next time and provides concrete solutions to citizens, starting with the young” and that recovers the millions of votes lost since the time of Walter Veltroni . Schlein also addresses the disappointed: “My story belongs to those who have kept a thread of connection with those who have left, today we must try to rebuild that thread, give back home to those who have felt orphaned in a new left”.

The two candidates also lend themselves to a ‘game’ about who they would choose as traveling companions in an ideal Pd camper. Schlein would bring “Bonaccini, Cuperlo and De Micheli” because “we have to put an end to personalisms. And I would also bring Giorgia Meloni, because you need to know your opponents to beat them in the elections”. Instead Bonaccini, Meloni would not bring it: “Like Elly, I too would call the three contenders in the primaries. I certainly would not bring Meloni because I want us to beat her next time to return us center-left to the government. I would bring Liliana Segre because in her all the values ​​we want represent and then Walter Veltroni and the 7 million votes we lost, Walter with all the voters we lost along the way. Between Renzi and Calenda? Would I bring Draghi”.