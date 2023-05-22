Abu Dhabi Media, the leading public media services company in the UAE, announced its participation as the official media partner in the 32nd session of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, through a pavilion that includes its various media and digital platforms, to display its latest publications and publications and highlight its leadership in the sector. , with a focus on digital and interactive content, which has become a major component of the company’s media work.

Abu Dhabi Media’s participation in the exhibition, whose activities are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, during the period from May 22-28, comes within the framework of its continuous commitment to participate in events that enhance the level of Intellectual awareness, creativity and cultural openness, and sheds light on the purposeful, qualitative and entertaining content it offers that elevates the minds and knowledge of the Arab public, in a way that achieves the directions of the wise leadership that aims to qualify an educated generation capable of leading the knowledge and sustainable development process in the country.

The Abu Dhabi Participating Media Pavilion includes a group of publications of “Al-Ittihad” newspaper, “Zahrat Al-Khaleej” magazines, “National Geographic Arabia” magazine, “Majid” and the “Content” platform, and its applications and digital platforms, where visitors will learn about the diverse and innovative content that Abu Dhabi Media offers. It meets the preferences of the local and Arab public and enhances their knowledge and cultural stock. The public will also benefit from a 25% discount on all subscriptions to the company’s publications.

In this regard, Abdul Rahim Al Nuaimi, Acting General Manager of Abu Dhabi Media Company, said: “Abu Dhabi Media is keen to actively participate in all sessions of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which brings together elite publishing and culture poles in the Middle East and North Africa region, and other intellectual forums and cultural events that It is held at the state level and abroad, based on its position as one of the leading media content platforms in the region, and its role in contributing to the promotion of knowledge, enriching national thought, and raising levels of awareness and cultural openness among the Arab public.

Al Nuaimi added: “This year, we focus on introducing visitors to the digital content provided by Abu Dhabi Media, which keeps pace with the latest developments in the world of technology and digital media. viewers, listeners and readers alike.

Al Nuaimi indicated that Abu Dhabi Media will cover, through all its digital, visual and audio platforms, the various activities of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in its thirty-second session, including various cultural and literary initiatives, workshops, sessions and seminars.

During its participation in the exhibition, Abu Dhabi Media sheds light on its distinguished digital content that combines entertainment and knowledge through the applications of its digital platforms, its website and social media, as it will focus mainly on encouraging visitors to download the applications of these media platforms, and follow the official accounts of Abu Dhabi Media. In line with its strategy for digital transformation. Al-Ittihad newspaper will also participate during the exhibition in a cultural symposium that reflects its role in advancing the cultural and creative scene in the region.

It should be noted that the exhibition is organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, affiliated to the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi. This year’s session focuses on the concept of sustainability as a central idea, in line with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability.

The exhibition welcomes the Republic of Turkey as a guest of honor through programs, events and seminars that discuss cultural exchange between Turkey and the Arab world. This year’s edition also celebrates the achievements of the 14th-century Arab philosopher Ibn Khaldun, founder of sociology, as the “pivotal figure” of this cycle.