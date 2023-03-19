The situation of Rafael Carioca in Tigres does not end up being clarified. The Brazilian midfielder is an important part of the UANL team, but he has not yet reached an agreement with the board to renew his contract. The 33-year-old player’s contract expires this summer and, if he does not accept a new offer from the cats, he could be signed as a free agent with the club of his choice.
In recent weeks, the possibility of the midfielder reaching Cruz Azul at the request of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has been raised. In case Carioca leaves, the Tigres board will have to work hard to find a reinforcement of the quality of the Brazilian who has won two Liga MX, one Champions League and one Concacaf Champions League.
According to the most recent reports, Tigres would have Mateus Uribe, a former Club América player, on his agenda. The Porto FC footballer has lost prominence in the last season and would look for new airs in the summer market.
The Colombian midfielder has an approximate market value of 10 million euros and is being followed, in addition to the cats, by Club América and Flamengo.
During his stay in Liga MX, Uribe won a Liga MX title (Apertura 2018), a Copa MX (Clausura 2019) and a Champion of Champions (2018-2019). In 80 games with the Eagles, the Colombian media played 80 games, scored 18 goals and provided eight assists.
In case Rafael Carioca decides to leave Tigres, Mateus Uribe seems like a great option to replace him.
