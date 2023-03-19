The unexpected exercise that Harvard recommends for muscle strengthening

Thousands of people see no other option to stay in shape than to go to a gym. However, specialized sports centers are not the only places where you can work on muscle strengthening.

In fact, as Julie Corliss, executive editor of the ‘Harvard Heart Letter,’ points out, there are many options for exercising at home. And sometimes, as she reports in her latest newsletter, not even the greatest creativity is required.

This is how he highlights it with his most recent recommended exercise: get up from the chair.

The exercise of getting up from the chair

These types of exercises are a good way to start exercising your leg muscles.

According to the expert, who was a medical writer and editor of ‘HealthNews’, the exercise of getting up from the chair helps to strengthen the muscles of the lower body.

For the movement, Corliss recommends contracting your abdominal muscles and exhaling as you slowly rise up.

“Repeat for a total of 8 to 10 times. Rest 30 to 60 seconds, then do another set,” she suggests.

Thus, with a basic and routine exercise, you can “improve weight loss efforts, prevent diabetes and reduce the risk of dying prematurely from heart disease,” he says.

