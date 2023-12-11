FOR THE TWO-CHAMPIONSHIP In an intense match, Tigres and Pumas tied 1-1 at the Volcán. “El Chino” Huerta missed a penalty at 15', but “Toro” Fernández opened the scoring immediately. A great goal from Vigón at 24' sealed Tigres' place in the final, 2-1 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/aoa1MwemRI — Sports Atmosphere (@AtmosferaD) December 11, 2023

In the last decade, university students won the 2011 Apertura against Santos Laguna 4-1 overall, apart from the 2015 Apertura they won on penalties 4-2 against the UNAM after tying 4-4 ​​on aggregate. In the 2016 Apertura, he tied 2-2 on aggregate with the America lifting the title by taking the penalty shootout 3-0. Precisely, in the Clausura 2017 the illusion of the two-time championship was taken away from them Chivas by winning the title 4-3 on aggregate.

DREAMING ABOUT THE TWO-CHAMPIONSHIP COSTS NOTHING 🤯 Robert Dante Siboldi feels committed to the fans who have supported them so much, to the managers who have worked so hard to provide him with a competitive team and assures that he will prepare fully to face the final. Besides,… pic.twitter.com/XdL4E0rIne — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) December 11, 2023

Tigers will seek to surpass America in the grand final, which will be the third in the League between both institutions. The first duel will be next Thursday, December 14 at the 'El Volcán' University Stadium and the closing will be the following Sunday, December 17 at the Aztec stadium.