Tigers took the aggregate 2-1 over Cougars to reach a new final of the Liga MX. The felines' dream is to become champion of the Apertura 2023 to become the third champion of the short tournaments, after Universidad Nacional (2004) and Lion (2013 and 2014) did it a few years ago, with the help of Hugo Sanchez and the Uruguayan Gustavo Matosasrespectively, something that the Uruguayan seeks to repeat Robert Dante Siboldi.
In the first duel, held in the University Olympic Stadium, Jesus Angulo He was finally able to break the bolt to take the slightest advantage, despite the great performance of the goalkeeper Julio González. For the comparison in the Volcano, Javier Aquino generated a penalty for a handball, however, Cesar Huerta he couldn't beat the Argentine Nahuel Guzmanbut just on the next play, the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez It excited UNAM. However, in the end, Juan Pablo Vigon made it 2-1 on aggregate after 23 minutes, without the nets being moved again.
The Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi He was incredulous at the great moment he is experiencing with his team by winning a consecutive final in which they could seek the two-time championship.
“If I had come from the future I could have said what was going to happen, but not even in my remotest dreams did I imagine that this could happen. “I feel privileged, very proud of the players, of everyone who makes up the squad, grateful to them because it is their achievement.”he pointed.
In the last decade, university students won the 2011 Apertura against Santos Laguna 4-1 overall, apart from the 2015 Apertura they won on penalties 4-2 against the UNAM after tying 4-4 on aggregate. In the 2016 Apertura, he tied 2-2 on aggregate with the America lifting the title by taking the penalty shootout 3-0. Precisely, in the Clausura 2017 the illusion of the two-time championship was taken away from them Chivas by winning the title 4-3 on aggregate.
From there, the U of Nuevo León was measured against Striped in the Apertura 2017 for the first royal grand final in the Liga MX, beating 3-2. Then he returned to that instance in the Clausura 2019 to narrowly beat Lion. And just last Clausura 2023, they came back 2-3 at Guadalajara.
Tigers will seek to surpass America in the grand final, which will be the third in the League between both institutions. The first duel will be next Thursday, December 14 at the 'El Volcán' University Stadium and the closing will be the following Sunday, December 17 at the Aztec stadium.
