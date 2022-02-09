Tigres will face each other next Chivas on Saturday, February 12 at the Akron Stadium. After an uncertain start, marked by a loss and a draw, the team led by Miguel Herrera begins to gain momentum. The UANL team has two wins in a row and will look for the third when they visit the Sacred Flock. For this commitment, the cats will recover an element that can help them strengthen the lower box.
After testing positive for COVID-19 and missing the duel against Mazatlán FC, defender Diego Reyes is available and could reappear with the university squad when they face Chivas de Guadalajara in a match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Clausura tournament 2022 of the MX League. Reyes has already returned to work with the team and would be fighting for a position to appear as a starter against the rojiblancos this weekend.
The 29-year-old footballer has only played 90 minutes in this tournament. Diego Reyes played as a starter and played the entire match in the win against UNAM Pumas on date 3. In Tigres’ debut against Santos Laguna he was not available, against Puebla he remained on the bench and was not considered for the match against Mazatlan after testing positive for the new coronavirus.
In the duel against the team from Sinaloa, Miguel Herrera opted for Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo and Igor Lichnovsky in central defense. Reyes will seek to get in tune to compete for a place in the starting eleven.
