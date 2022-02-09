The third week of February brings as a main dish the return of the UEFA Champions League. The most important club football tournament in the world enters its round of 16 phase with eye-catching clashes.

The compromise between paris st germainwith Messi on board, against Real Madrid is presented as the most attractive on Tuesday. The game will be at 3 pm (Colombian time) and will be played at the French team’s stadium.

Because of its size, the party is already being the subject of all kinds of analysis. And, from what the Spanish press sees, the Parisian club starts with an advantage.

PSG advantage

The team of Mauricio PochettinoPSG, plays this Friday, February 11, at 3 pm, against Rennes in their Ligue 1 match, the local league.

For its part, Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelottiplays on Saturday, at 10:15 am, against Villareal, as a visitor, their commitment to the first division of Spanish soccer.

Under this logic, the Iberian press has emphasized the extra hours that the French team would have to rest.

That, it would seem, would be more of an advantage than the possible lack of Benzemawho drags an injury, with the merengue shirt.

