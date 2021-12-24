The official site of the anime sequel Tiger & Bunny 2 has recently released a brand new trailer, which has the task of revealing to the public that the series will start theApril 8, 2022. On that day, the streaming platform Netflix will release the first ones in one fell swoop 13 episodes (out of 25 total, which will arrive later).

In the new trailer we can also give a first listen to kaleido proud fiesta, the song of the UNISON SQUARE GARDEN which will be used for the opening.

We make a small recap of the information in our possession to date. The events narrated by this continuation will take place after the events of the film Tiger & Bunny The Movie -The Rising-, and the voice actors of the main characters remain the same:

The staff instead is made up of Mitsuko Kase (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory) as director for BANDAI NAMCO Pictures, with Masafumi Nishida back to the composition of the series, e Masakazu Katsura still to character design.

