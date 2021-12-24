The renowned day that the Premier League allows its fans to approach stadiums without large territorial distances between the teams that face each other. It is the day after Christmas, where families are still together. This tradition could be interesting in Spain.
In the fiefdom of LaLiga, the festivities of Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas (25) and San Esteban (26) unite families from the closest to those who see each other less often throughout the year. Meals and after-meals on the last two days are common, while on the first it is more common to gather for dinner.
Just after Christmas, on December 26, it could be a good occasion for a series of important matches to be held on Sunday and to close the celebrations, until the end of the year, by going to your team’s stadium or that of your closest rival. with the whole family. However, it does not seem entirely feasible depending on how the calendar is distributed.
San Esteban will always be a holiday in Spain, but if the meetings must be held late, thinking that families meet until late in the afternoon, the next day may be a working day depending on the day of the week on which it falls. For example, on this occasion, December 27 falls on a Monday and it would be difficult depending on what schedules.
However, there is only one way to know if it would work and that is by being empirical. It could be an interesting initiative by LaLiga, which does not return until December 31 with the first match of matchday 19. Looking ahead to the next season, San Esteban will fall on Monday and the 27 will continue to be working as it is a Tuesday.
#Boxing #Day #successful #LaLiga
Leave a Reply