Find out which scooters are available, information on rental costs and estimated times to cover distances, all through Google Maps. Tier announces a new collaboration with Google, thus expanding the possibilities for accessing its shared media. Through this partnership, users of the European shared micro-mobility company will therefore be able to locate the scooters easily on maps, based on their location.

Under the bike routes tab, users can now find the “Tier” button. By clicking on the button, Google Maps shows the closest available TIER scooters – as well as the walking distance and charging status of each vehicle. To start the run, users are then redirected directly to the TIER app. “ Our mission is to redefine and improve urban mobility – said Saverio Galardi, General Manager Italy of Tier – This largely requires the creation of relevant collaborations to make sustainable and multimodal mobility solutions more accessible. With our presence on Google Maps, we are helping to ensure that users have access to the form of transport that best suits their daily mobility needs ”. Currently the service is available in Rome, Milan, Bari, Palermo, Parma, Trento, Monza and Reggio Emilia. For 2022, Tier has set out to further strengthen its market leadership in Europe by bringing the new service to other cities.