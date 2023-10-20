group a

The big match at the Nereo Rocco ends without a goal, where Triestina returned to play – after the exile in Fontanafredda – hosting Vicenza (0-0): the result smiles more for the hosts, forced from the end of the first half with ten men for the expulsion of Vallocchia (protests on the second yellow card) but still capable of becoming dangerous even when outnumbered. For Aimo Diana’s Vicenza, only one point in the last three games. Trento, on the other hand, relaunched, overturning Pro Sesto (3-1), stopping a lack of victories that had lasted for over a month: guests ahead with Bruschi – who returned to score with a great goal in his first match as a starter post-injury -, then Pasquato’s entry regenerates Tedino’s team which scores with Attys, Frosinini and Petrovic. Atalanta U23 also got a full result, beating Legnago in Caravaggio (1-0) thanks to the winning counterattack completed by the returning Moustapha Cissè (the former Sudtirol player had not played since the first day due to physical problems). There was also joy for Virtus Verona, who beat Fiorenzuola (1-0, Casarotto on a penalty won by the debutant Ceter, ex Bari) and soared to 17 points, making Francesco Turrini’s debut on the Emilian bench bitter.