Culiacán Sinaloa.- A Senderista Lady is injured after hiking on the hill of La Vírgen. According to reports from several neighbors, they commented that two women went up to the hill of the Virgin in the Santa Rosa neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

After several hours one of the women who always practiced this sport came down from the hill to report that the lady who accompanied her was injured in one leg who suffered a sprain in her left foot. Therefore, paramedics, firefighters and public security agents immediately moved to the site of the foothills of Cerro de la Virgen to begin the search. Who began access at 7:00 p.m.

Minutes later, two groups of rescuers who are experts in hiking come up to rescue the victim. The first data indicates that one of the women is an expert in hiking with more than 30 years practicing this sport in that place, but the other lady who was injured was her first time on the walk.

Read more: Baby dies in the womb presumably due to negligence in Tamaulipas

The search groups have fun in two groups to intensify the search at the edge of the hill of the virgin who after several hours the female identified as Maria, 47 years old, was rescued. Who was transferred to the Red Cross facilities. Being 20:18 hours.