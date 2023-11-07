Luis Miguel (San Juan, Puerto Rico, 53 years old) returns to Spain after six years of absence and to be able to see him in concert on July 6, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, you will have to pay up to 1,400 euros. The nicknamed Sol de México joins the list of artists who have turned their concerts into exorbitantly priced events at the mercy of the sales website system like Ticketmaster. This Monday, Banco Santander clients were able to access the pre-sale and discover that the entrance platinum It amounts to 1,428 euros per person and a reserved seat on the track between 288 and 915 euros. The cheapest, at the moment, is around 60 euros.

The first criticisms have begun to appear on social networks due to the high price of tickets. At the same time, many followers of Luis Miguel assume that in order to listen to his classics and the new songs from his latest studio album to date live, Mexico forever! They will have to make a large financial outlay.

For more than a year, every time an artist of this category announces a tour, a similar controversy occurs. Buying a concert ticket has lately become a risky activity. Illegal resales, exorbitant or changing prices and scams. In the United States, the high cost of tickets in the Ticketmaster pre-sale (sale for registered fans) for the tour by Taylor Swift was so popular that Democratic congressmen accused the ticket sales company of a monopoly for high prices and the collapse of the system after the sale of two million tickets in one day.

In Spain, Joaquín Sabina took measures against resale and speculation with registered tickets for His tour Against all odds. Bruce Springsteen angered many fans with his prices last March, when tickets ranged from 65 to 400 euros. For his next concerts this summer, the most expensive one arrives almost up to 400 euros at ventas.com. Metallica played on July 12 and 14 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid and tickets were between 76.5 and 272 euros, but there were different VIP packages that reached up to 3,100 euros to see them on both days.

The last two cases were the concerts of Beyoncé (tickets up to 200 euros) and Madonna (tickets exceeded 300 euros) in Barcelona.

