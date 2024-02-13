Tickets for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix are on sale.

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

In conjunction with preparations for the start of the Formula 1 World Championship competitions for the 2024 season, “Athraa” announced the launch of tickets for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi for the year 2024, whose exciting activities conclude the competitions of the longest season in the history of the sport.

The race organizers call on the event’s fans to quickly reserve tickets and take advantage of the early booking discounts, which amount to 15% and apply for a limited period on categories of tickets for Race No. 24 on the championship calendar for this year. The race activities will be held during the period from Thursday, 5 to Sunday, December 8, at the Circuit. Yas Marina, where Formula 1 fans can reserve their spots to enjoy the atmosphere and competitions of the largest sporting and entertainment event in the region.

The global event witnessed tremendous success in the 2023 edition, which saw more than 170,000 fans flock to the Yas Marina Circuit over the days of the final race weekend on the championship calendar.

Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of “Thathar” Company, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of tickets for the sixteenth edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, which the Yas Marina Circuit will host from December 5 to 8.”

He continued: “The event in 2023 witnessed an unprecedented public attendance, and the Yas Marina Circuit received more than 170,000 fans who flocked to it from various parts of the world over the days of the Grand Prix weekend, and as we announce the launch of tickets for the race this year, we renew our continued commitment.” By providing distinctive experiences and unforgettable moments to the event’s global audience, we are pleased to announce the offering of early booking discounts amounting to 15%, as we begin our preparations for this season and look forward to welcoming the audience to the largest sporting and entertainment event in the region.”

The event provides Formula 1 fans with increased options to enjoy the competitive atmosphere during the race weekend, and various ticket packages, including grandstand tickets, Abu Dhabi Hill, and various hospitality packages, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Hill roaming package and the “Horizon 360” balcony, which offers panoramic views. On the race track and Yas Island, tickets for the new grandstands in both the northern and western straight grandstands also return, in response to the great demand.

The sixteenth edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix also witnesses the return of high-end hospitality experiences that bring together an elite group of major international award-winning hospitality destinations, with unique views of the 5,281-kilometre-long Formula 1 racing track at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Fans of Formula 1 hospitality destinations can experience many distinctive experiences, including the Turn 9 balcony, Luna Lounge, and hospitality suites in the stands, where there are many high-end food and beverage options provided by a selection of the most important international hospitality destinations.

Tickets for the Grand Prix also provide an integrated experience for the public in Abu Dhabi, and allow them to experience many of its cultural and entertainment destinations, including Yas Island’s theme parks, which include Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, in addition to a museum. Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concludes an important stage in the careers of a number of drivers and teams, and opens a new chapter in their careers, as the 2025 season is expected to witness many important transformations and transfers, including Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari after spending 11 seasons with the Mercedes team.