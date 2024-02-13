On Ferrari SF-24 day, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz revealed the helmets they will use in the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Both helmets, in the 2024 edition, are clear evolutions of the graphics used last season, albeit with some substantial differences.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Leclerc's helmet continues to have the main colors of red and white, those of the flag of the Principality of Monaco. The design, which has remained the same, is however made more visible thanks to a rather varied play of reds compared to 2023.

Last year Charles' helmet used the same shade of red throughout. While this year it alternates between a bright red and some darker ones, which create greater depth and highlight both the design and the number 16 on the sides of the helmet itself. The shell is also darker, highlighting the colors of the Monegasque flag which remains enclosed in a vertical stripe.

Charles Leclerc's helmet, Ferrari Photo by: Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Carlos Sainz's helmet, like Leclerc's, is an evolution of the one used last season. The main colors remain red, black and those of the Spanish flag, i.e. red and yellow on the sides.

If the front part has remained practically unchanged compared to 2023, the side part features the same colors, but with a different design. This will be Carlos' last helmet as a Ferrari driver before making way for Lewis Hamilton starting from 2025, barring special editions that will be offered throughout the year.