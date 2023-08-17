There is already a date for basketball fans to purchase their tickets to enjoy the basketball Super Cup matches that will be held in Murcia on September 16 and 17. The ACB announced this Thursday that the season tickets will go on sale from 12:00 on August 23 on the ACB’s own page.

The prices for the passes range from 25 euros for the upper funds to 110 euros for the seats located in the most central areas of the Palacio de los Deportes. In addition, two VIP areas will be enabled on the track whose tickets will cost 350 euros.

On Saturday, September 16, it will be the turn of the semifinals, while on Sunday, September 17, the final will be played. The classified teams are Barcelona, ​​ACB League champion; Unicaja de Málaga, winner of the Copa del Rey; Real Madrid, champion of the Super Cup, and UCAM, as the host team.







From the organization they explained that it will not be possible to acquire more than six season tickets per operation and that these include a 3% surcharge for management expenses. In addition, the clubs classified for the Super Cup will be able to manage in advance a quota of reservations for their subscribers.