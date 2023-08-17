The Walking Dead it was certainly one of the most popular action TV series of recent years: after 11 high-level seasons the franchise, according to dataminer Billbil-Kun, does not seem to want to give itself up for “dead” yet, quite the contrary.

According to this famous dataminer, a new video game inspired by the first 4 seasons of the TV series The Walking Dead will be announced soon. His name will be The Walking Dead: Destinies and will be released on November 14, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Based on what the dataminer reported, we should be impersonating the former deputy sheriff Rick Grimes and 14 other characters from the show are expected to be featured, including Carol, Daryl Dixon, Michonne, T-Dog, Shane, and Glenn.

As we have already learned by seeing the series, our protagonists should be able to take up arms a large amount of weapons: rifles, revolvers, but also weapons such as katanas.

The hypothesis that it could come out in 2023 seems plausible if we think that just this year there was a real resurgence of the post-apocalyptic genre thanks to the release of the HBO TV series The Last of Us.

The Walking Dead was one of top TV series of the genre, presenting from 2010 to 2022 a large number of episodes that entered the history of TV series: the first season in particular brought home several awards, including an Emmy and a Saturn Award.