Super League already bypassed, Arab money can buy European football. Fifa and UEFA are shaking

There historic ruling of yesterday's Court of Justice of the EU has established something destined to change the world of forever soccera decision considered even more devastating than Bosman lawthe one that allows players to decide to change team at the end of their contract without incurring penalties, by making an agreement with the new club six months before the deadline of the previous agreement. But the Court's decision – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – it does not constitute an automatic approval for the SuperLega. The ruling only establishes that football bodies cannot be regulators, organizers and authorizers at the same time. The governance of football, is the meaning of the decision, is found in one situation of abuse of a dominant position. UEFA and FIFA they cannot prohibit the creation of new competitions.

But it is not certain – continues Il Corriere – that in the end both A22 Sports Management to organize the Champions League of the future. Indeed, the Super League could in theory have prepared the ground for someone else. That is, for them European leagues, who could decide to start their own business. Or for the Arabs, who have the economic strength to take the field and win any matches. The SuperLega's proposal constitutes in any case an alternative to the Champions League, not at the national championships. Today the European Cup system guarantees UEFA revenues of 3.5 billion euros. 78% is redistributed to participating clubs. At that point the Arabs could propose a competition open to their teams and to European ones, for example. Or the European Leagues, perhaps under the aegis of UEFA, could bring their proposal. As regards the federations, however, the FIGC could exclude the teams that join the new project.

