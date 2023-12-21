Leslie Shaw and Michelle Soifer They met again on the set of 'This is War'. The singers performed 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor together. The show shocked everyone, who did not expect the 'Faldita' performer to keep her word and appear on 'EEG'.

Who won the singing competition? Michelille or Leslie?

There was no winner in the expected singing versus. Each one shone with her style, one different from the other; However, they had a tense moment when they finished singing together. “I want to make it clear to you that we are on the same set, but there are levels. Respect hierarchies“Shaw began by saying. “'So-and-so part 2' is coming, so if they invite me again to make a fool of them, I'll be back,” he said. But Soifer was not intimidated and replied: “We have both done a quality show, we respect your talent, your work. I think there is no need to detract from anyone's talent.“.

micheille He also defended his stay in 'EEG'. “I feel proud to be a reality girl, a girl who is on this number 1 program and if I have to do this to always demonstrate my talent, I am going to do it.“, she said after Leslie addressed her and stated: “I don't put together cups dressed in physical education after my 30s.”

Why are Michelille Soifer and Leslie Shaw fighting?

The fight began after Leslie Shaw attacked Mario Hart when he announced his return to music. The event caused different artists to unite in support of Hart and respond to Shaw. One of them was Michele Soifer, who later sought to smooth things over with the singer. Shaw, clearly, had no intention of talking to her, which is why her presence in the reality competition became quite a media event.

